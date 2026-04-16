Let’s Send Forstag to Washington

I am writing to support Sam Forstag in the Montana Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District (MT-01).

Affordable housing and reasonable rent are in short supply across Montana, from Missoula to Kalispell and Bozeman to Butte. While many politicians pay the problem lip service with vague promises, Sam Forstag offers a roadmap to real solutions.

Sam’s platform includes concrete strategies that work in the real world: expanding federal investment in new home construction, bolstering community land trusts, and incentivizing infill housing with rent limits. He is also committed to expanding the first-time homebuyer tax credit, pushing for zoning reform, and banning private equity and hedge funds from purchasing residential property.

These ideas are about bringing government back to serve the people of Montana, not outside interests. Whether he is advocating for universal daycare, limiting data centers, or allowing Montanans to buy into Medicare to escape the clutches of private insurance, Sam understands that government can play a positive role in our lives.

Ultimately, government is only as good as the people running it. If you put the right people in charge, you get a government that puts citizens front and center. That’s Sam Forstag. Let’s take the first step in returning our government to the people. Let’s build a Montana where current and future generation can thrive. Let’s send Sam to Washington to make all our voices heard.



Joe Tralongo

Missoula