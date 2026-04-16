Support Sprunger for House District 7

Please join me in supporting my friend, Republican Courtenay Sprunger, for House District 7 in the upcoming primary election. I want to thank Sprunger for her hard work on DEQ and planning legislation during her time in the Montana House. I have really enjoyed working with her over the last few legislative sessions. Her commitment to cutting red tape in an effort to provide more housing options to Montana is something we should all admire. As the current chairman of the Flathead County Planning Board, I share her passion for providing more housing supply and housing options for Flathead County and the people of Montana. Courtenay is very approachable and easy to contact and always considers comments from her constituents seriously. Courtenay gets things done in the legislature and works tirelessly to get good bills across the finish. Please join me in supporting Courtenay Sprunger in the primary election for House District 7.

Jeff Larsen

Lakeside