A Reason to Vote for Dr. Al

Politics is dirty business, look no further than Congressman’s Ryan Zinke’s recent letter. I felt sick to my stomach, as his example of just how dirty it can be. While I could go through his letter point by point, I’d rather explain why I’m voting for and supporting Dr. Al.



But I will give one example why Zinke’s letter was wrong. I honor and respect all military service and have a deep respect for all veterans. It makes no difference what they did, because it takes every single one to make our military the pride of America and the strongest in the world. And every job is important, it takes every member to make a team, from the cook who feeds the soldier, to the doctor that patches him up. I would think a member of the Seal Teams would have appreciated that, better than most.



I have KNOWN Dr. Al for many years. He is a man of the utmost moral character and integrity. I KNOW he will look out for us in Montana, when he is casting votes in D.C., because I have seen it. I have served with Dr. Al in the Montana legislature. I KNOW he is a hard worker, tenacious in defending the Constitution and supporting constituents. I KNOW that he will do what is best for Montana, not what the easy or popular thing is in the swamp. I KNOW that Dr. Al has had to make hard decisions and vote for or against something and defend those votes, that’s true legislative experience. I KNOW Dr. Al will do a job I will be proud of in D.C. And that’s why I’m voting for Dr. Al for Congress and not against another candidate.



Sen. Carl Glimm

R-Kila