Leery of School Levies

It is the time of the year when some school districts request a voted levy. There are two things to keep in mind when voting on these requests. Many people want to support their local public school, and they feel they can afford the added cost to their property taxes. When a person votes yes for a levy, they are voting yes for all other property owners. If a majority of voters approve of the levy, all property owners pay; even those that can’t afford higher taxes. It may be the elderly on a fixed income or a struggling business. They all pay. Also, levies are permanent. They don’t get paid off like a bond. A new levy request is added to previous passed levies. Those are paid through your property tax bill, rent or business receipts.

Keith Regier

Kalispell