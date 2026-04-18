We are honored to offer our heartfelt endorsement of Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

Cheryl has been a part of our lives for more than 35 years. She is not just a family friend—we consider her like a daughter. Over the decades, we have watched her grow into a woman of strong character, integrity, and dedication to others.

Our roots in Montana go back to 1962, and we have spent our lives working and serving in this community. Jerry proudly served the City of Whitefish as a Building Official for 10 years, and Harriett worked for Kalispell Regional Hospital, now known as Logan Health, for 15 years. We understand the value of public service and the importance of having trustworthy, capable individuals in roles that serve our community.

Cheryl embodies those values. She is kind, giving, and deeply involved in her community. She believes in a friendly, supportive environment where people help one another succeed—whether as friends, neighbors, or county employees. Her strong work ethic, attention to detail, and genuine care for others make her an excellent choice for Clerk and Recorder.

We have complete confidence that Cheryl will serve Flathead County with integrity, professionalism, and heart.

We wholeheartedly support Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder and encourage others to do the same.

Harriett & Gerald Quinn

Kalispell