As a lifelong Republican, I am tired of the smear campaigns many Republicans in the area seem to be running against conservative leaders like Representative Linda Reksten. They’re acting no better than Democrats!

When my wife and I started to hear rumors about Linda Reksten’s record, we took matters into our own hands. We reached out to Linda directly and asked her to sit down with us over coffee. Linda was open and honest, willing to answer all of our questions, and we learned all about her record and her commitment to Lake County.

Her opponent’s claims about her record and policy positions are lies. Linda has consistently voted in ways that serve us right here in Lake County, from keeping our hospitals open to lowering property taxes for full-time residents. She was excited to share her latest success, working with the Department of Commerce to bring a $1.25 million grant to the Mission Valley Ice Arena.

Linda had a successful 40-year career before jumping right into public service. She has served us for six years in the legislature, and has two more years to go. What accomplishments can her 20-year-old opponent point to, let alone a vision for Lake County that isn’t just sound bites?

If, like me, you’re a conservative who wants tried and tested leaders, not smooth-talking upstarts who are likely puppets for special interests behind the scenes, then join me in supporting Linda Reksten for re-election to House District 13. She’s the honest, trustworthy leader we need.

F.J. Archibeque

Polson