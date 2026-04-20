Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 498 Windfield Ln.

Price: $1,149,950

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,357

This newly constructed, custom-built home showcases exceptional craftsmanship and features unobstructed mountain views. It has an open-concept living area with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and massive windows. Outside is a large covered deck and an oversized concreate patio with designated fire pit. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30068230

Whitefish

Where: 311 Blanchard Hollow

Price: $1,125,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,226

This Whitefish home sits on 1.52 acres in a quiet, private neighborhood and features views of Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort. It has a spacious dining area, large den, updated kitchen, and generous flex space. Outside is a covered patio and expansive yard offering room to roam. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30067676

Kalispell

Where: 756 Sweetgrass Ranch Rd.

Price: $1,125,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,058

This home sits on a picturesque 1.64-acre lot and features premium finishes and breathtaking mountain views. It has wood flooring, granite counters, and a chef’s kitchen with brand-new appliances, including an induction range top. Enjoy frequent wildlife sightings in a peaceful setting. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30065083

Bigfork

Where: 22545 MT Highway 83

Price: $1,125,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,008

This perfect Swan Lake retreat includes 90 feet of level lake frontage and breathtaking views of the Mission Mountains. The cozy cabin features two bedrooms, a wood-burning stove, and furnishings included. Enjoy your days boating, fishing, swimming, or exploring the nearby recreation opportunities. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30053087

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].