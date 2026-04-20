Mountain Time Moshing

Metal music fans moshed en masse at Kalispell Eagles 234 over the weekend for the Rocky Mountain Riff Fest. From 4:20 p.m. on Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday, the guitars wailed and the drums thundered across two stages at the venue.

A dozen bands, some local, others from around the country, performed for a stoked audience. The show originally began as FuzzFest in 2017, but has since morphed into Riff Fest, which became an annual show at Kalispell’s Old School Records until the store closed in 2023, prompting organizers to relocate across the street to Eagles.

Pegzilla performs at Rocky Mountain Riff Fest at the Eagles in Kalispell on April 18, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Fans mosh to Wizzerd at Rocky Mountain Riff Fest at the Eagles in Kalispell on April 19, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Wizzerd performs at Rocky Mountain Riff Fest at the Eagles in Kalispell on April 19, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Pegzilla performs at Rocky Mountain Riff Fest at the Eagles in Kalispell on April 18, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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