Mountain Time Moshing

Metal music fans moshed en masse at Kalispell Eagles 234 over the weekend for the Rocky Mountain Riff Fest. From 4:20 p.m. on Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday, the guitars wailed and the drums thundered across two stages at the venue.
A dozen bands, some local, others from around the country, performed for a stoked audience. The show originally began as FuzzFest in 2017, but has since morphed into Riff Fest, which became an annual show at Kalispell’s Old School Records until the store closed in 2023, prompting organizers to relocate across the street to Eagles.
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