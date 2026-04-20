Profile in Failed Leadership

As a newly elected legislator, this is literally my first rodeo. I came in with low expectations for the political world and as a teacher, I’m no stranger to managing immature behavior. But what I’ve witnessed when it comes to internal party politics makes even the worst classroom temper tantrum look mild by comparison.

Last legislative session delivered tangible results for Montanans. We passed income tax cuts, balanced the budget, maintained a debt-free state, increased starting teacher pay, and enacted a property tax-reducing Homestead Exemption supported by our Governor.

Yet despite these successes, the Montana GOP bureaucracy, captured by the fringe “Freedom” Caucus faction, has chosen a politically self-destructive path and launched a hysterical temper tantrum of negativity. Perhaps no example better illustrates this than the party’s recent reaction to some Republican candidates and their choice of campaign vendor in the face of a state party desperately failing them. That has triggered accusations about “liberal billionaires” and “progressive ties” – the same labels used to attack broadly supported policies like the property tax relief passed last session. For most of us it’s just the boy crying wolf again.

Having knocked on thousands of doors this campaign season, it has never been more obvious to me that our party bosses are desperately out of touch. The conversations I am having everyday center around affordability, taxes, efficient government, and quality schools, not campaign vendors.

The irony is hard to miss. One of the loudest voices behind these accusations, current chairman Art Wittich, was previously convicted in a “pay-to-play” scheme involving out-of-state dark money and subsequently kicked out of office by Republican voters.

Shredding its last bit of credibility the state party recently passed a resolution releasing an “Honor Roll” based on the “blood oath” type demands they want candidates to make to the party platform. Included on this “Honor Roll” is my primary opponent who publicly supported the election of a liberal Supreme Court candidate, has disparaged virtually every statewide elected Republican on social media, supports the use of puberty blockers for children, and is deeply involved in a local podcast that routinely attacks Cascade County law enforcement. The MTGOP “vetting” process is clearly not about policy but rather about punishing those who dare put their constituents first and refuse to be controlled by party bosses.

I represent a swing district, one that was comfortably carried by Jon Tester and arguably the most competitive in the state. My constituents rightly demand an independent mind and a solutions driven focus. Several other Republican legislators are defending similar seats. Meanwhile, national trends suggest a challenging political environment ahead. In the face of these headwinds, our state party has chosen division over unity. The result is a self-inflicted disadvantage

Worse yet, party bureaucracy has taken its eye off key statewide races and allowed Democrats to build a significant fundraising advantage. With an open U.S. House seat and a critical state Supreme Court race on the ballot, this failure of leadership rises to the level of political malpractice.

If Republicans lose legislative seats or key statewide races this November, failed leadership will be a central cause. When that happens, I hope MTGOP leadership will be prepared to take accountability and have their resignation papers in hand. Republican voters will deserve no less.

Melissa Nikolakakos is a Republican representing Montana House District 20 in Great Falls.