April 8: ‘Fisticuffs or a Gun Fight’

Friday, April 3

12:57 p.m. A red angus heifer and a bull were parked in an intersection on Highway 35.

5:05 p.m. A dark gray “bigger” dog with a pink collar was harassing the chickens.

Saturday, April 4

1:38 p.m. A herd of Shetland ponies were trotting down Sunnyside Drive.

Monday, April 6

1:18 p.m. A man wasn’t doing anything wrong.

2:13 p.m. A pair of canines were roaming the trailer park.

Tuesday, April 7

10:11 a.m. Someone was concerned about gang activity in the area.

10:10 p.m. A reckless Albertan driver was eventually forced to stop for law enforcement at the inevitable dead end at the top of Big Mountain Road.

Wednesday, April 8

7:43 a.m. The passenger involved in motor vehicle v. elk collision felt it was unfair the tow truck got to take the roadkill and told law enforcement it would be sorted out by “fisticuffs or a gun fight.”

Tuesday, April 14

2:25 p.m. A bag filled with booze and suspicious powder was found in the gym parking lot.

5:01 p.m. The mother of smaller kids who were being bullied by the bigger neighbor kids inquired about a temporary order of protection.

6:02 p.m. The weird neighbor was being “extra.”

10:53 p.m. A woman wanted law enforcement to kick her boyfriend out of her house.

Sunday, April 19

1:52 p.m. A blind man insisted he was not checking anybody out.

7:40 p.m. A First Amendment advocate told law enforcement he would be “sober and reasonable” during a planned protest.

8:15 p.m. A woman who was getting ready to hit the hay was “just as pleasant as ever.”

8:21 p.m. Two guys wearing hoodies on bikes were either huffing or preparing to “graffiti something.”

Monday, April 20, 2026

6:16 a.m. A woman told law enforcement her boyfriend was drunk and she didn’t “have time for this.”

9:47 a.m. A black Chevy truck was driving around the school.

6:53 p.m. A bar patron who awoke from a nap grabbed a road soda before hopping into an SUV.