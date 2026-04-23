One of the Special Values of Our Roadless Public Lands

Many Montanans have had the experience of travelling into some area of wild country, perhaps alone, more likely with friends or family. And many have had the experience of looking over this wild country, perhaps from some high ridge, and becoming vividly and profoundly aware of how huge and extravagantly beautiful the natural world is, and how small I am, and what is my place in the world and what is the meaning of it all.

Of course, these are thoughts and questions that can arise anywhere, but it seems they are somehow especially stimulated by being in the midst of wild and undeveloped country, especially if you travelled there under your own power. These thoughts are especially relevant for young people, and people in mid-life assessing their path and values, and really people of any age, but yes, especially young people.

What is important in this world? What kind of a person do I want to be? These are the kinds of questions that seem to flood into our consciousnesses when we are immersed in wild country. Nobody knows why. Perhaps it is the awareness of the extravagant beauty and timeless peace that surrounds us in wild country. And these are good questions. Wonderful questions. Questions that are good to ask ourselves every once in a while.

So, when we consider questions of how we should manage our public lands, I think this powerful and precious nature and quality of wild country is something we should keep clearly in mind.

Today we are aware of all the reports and statistics that describe how young people are increasingly anxious, depressed, uninspired and lacking in purpose. This may be the most important and pressing problem of our time. Today we realize we need to do a better job of providing a world for young people that encourages hope and joy and determination, as well as appreciation for the beauty and wonder of the world.

There are a lot of good practical reasons for protecting wild country, but there are also reasons that go far deeper – reasons that are especially valuable to all of us hoping to provide a better world for our children and future generations.

Doug Ferrell is a retired homebuilder and designer from Trout Creek.