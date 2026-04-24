Russell Cleveland is People Over Party

We have followed Russell Cleveland recently and observed he is truly an “Independent Democrat” as he professes. Russell is not tied to either state or national Democratic Party, lobbying group or political machine, and is committed to representing the people of our Western Congressional District. Proof of his commitment to the people of our district is established by his refusal to accept political PAC contributions. More proof is in the number of rural counties Russell has repeatedly visited in the last 12 months. Russell Cleveland is devoted to improving our access to reasonable healthcare, and affordable childcare so younger parents are able to sensibly manage employment and raise a family.

Please vote for Russell Cleveland.

Tim & Shelley Geiszler

Missoula