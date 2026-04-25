Daines’ America the Beautiful Act Cements Lasting Legacy

In the rugged landscapes of Montana, the “Last Best Place” isn’t just a slogan; it is a way of life. For Senator Steve Daines, protecting this legacy has been a career-long mission. As an avid outdoorsman who grew up hiking, hunting, and fishing the Gallatin Range, Daines has leveraged his position in the U.S. Senate to champion some of the most consequential conservation and outdoor recreation policies in half a century.



As he nears the end of his historic tenure in the United States Senate, that commitment is reaching a new pinnacle with the America the Beautiful Act, a landmark piece of legislation that promises to secure Montana’s outdoor future for generations.



Senator Daines has long championed “conservative conservation”—the idea that we can protect our environment while simultaneously supporting the local economies and traditional uses, like ranching and logging, that sustain Montana’s rural communities. His track record is a testament to this balance.



The Great American Outdoors Act is widely considered the most significant conservation victory in 50 years. Daines was the primary architect of this bill and fought hard to secure its passage in 2020. It provided permanent, mandatory funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and established the Legacy Restoration Fund to fix the crumbling infrastructure in our National Parks and other public lands.



By advocating for timber sales and hazardous fuels reduction, and expanding Good Neighbor Authority, Daines has fought to improve forest health, supporting logging jobs while making Montana communities more resilient against catastrophic wildfires.



Daines has also had major accomplishments for Montana sportsmen by expanding access to public lands, releasing Wilderness Study Areas, and by being a lead opponent to federal efforts to ban traditional hunting ammunition.



While his past achievements are historic, the America the Beautiful Act represents the next great chapter in Daines’ environmental leadership. This bipartisan legislation is designed to build upon the foundation of the Great American Outdoors Act, ensuring that the momentum for public lands doesn’t stall.



The America the Beautiful Act (ATBA) will help ensure that this legacy investment continues and aging infrastructure on our public lands is repaired. For Montana, the benefits are both environmental and economic.



The bill reauthorizes and increases funding for the Legacy Restoration Fund to $2 billion annually through 2033, funded by royalties from federal oil, gas, and coal. This money goes directly toward fixing the maintenance backlog in places like Glacier and Yellowstone, ensuring that roads, trails, and campgrounds remain safe and accessible.



ATBA would continue to provide funding for repairs across all federal land management agencies—lands where many Montanans hunt, fish, and recreate.



By investing in infrastructure, the Act ensures that the guides, outfitters, and local businesses in gateway communities like West Yellowstone and Whitefish continue to thrive.



Central to Daines’ vision is the preservation of access. The ATBA emphasizes public-private partnerships and streamlined project implementation, ensuring that “locked” public lands become more accessible for hikers and hunters.



By championing the America the Beautiful Act, Senator Daines is ensuring that the majesty of the Big Sky remains more than just a memory. He has proven that conservation doesn’t have to be a partisan battlefield; rather, it can be a common ground where we protect our natural heritage and our economic vitality simultaneously.



As the America the Beautiful Act moves forward, it stands as a bold promise: that the Montana we love today will be even better for the children who will explore it tomorrow. Thank you, Senator Daines, for your amazing conservation legacy.



Senator Denley Loge represents Senate District 45 in Northwest Montana. He serves as the chairman of the Senate Fish and Game Committee.