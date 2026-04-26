Cahalen’s Qualifications for Sheriff Unmatched

As a retired law enforcement executive with 29 years of service, I truly admire the integrity and professionalism of Evie Cahalen’s campaign for sheriff in Flathead County. She’s taking the high road and not speaking poorly of her opponent, as we’ve witnessed the oppositional group doing to her while running for office. It’s unfortunate when candidates, surrogates, and Political Action Committees (PACs) resort to discrediting and personally attacking opposing candidates. If a candidate is truly confident in their own experience and ability to lead, there should be no need to tear others down or engage PACs to do their dirty work for them, dependent upon political attack tactics to persuade voters. Too often, those tactics suggest weakness rather than strength.

From the beginning, sheriff candidate Cahalen has done none of this. There have been no vicious attacks in community letters, only continuous lauding of her exceptional qualifications. The messaging from her campaign consistently focuses on what professional improvements she’ll bring to the Sheriff’s Office in Flathead County. All positive. No discriminatory remarks, lies, or mudslinging. This speaks to her character and the level of accountability, integrity, and pride she’ll provide for the employees in the Sheriff’s Office, community leaders, and with the highest professionalism for Flathead County residents.

I’ve reviewed sheriff candidate Cahalen’s qualifications on her website, and I recommend that everyone who understands and appreciates the value of quality law enforcement leadership do the same at www.eviecahalenforsheriff.com. Her experience is extensive, her commitment to her profession unlimited, her qualifications unmatched in this race.

Sheriff candidate Cahalen has extensive experience developing collaborative community partnerships with law enforcement, which is sorely needed here in Flathead County. What a tremendous asset our candidate for sheriff, Evie Cahalen, would be to Flathead County and the Sheriff’s Office.

Dave Kent

Marion