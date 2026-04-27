Appreciative of Sheriff Heino, His Deputies, and Airport Staff

I would like to take a moment to recognize the outstanding response and professionalism demonstrated by Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, his deputies, and Glacier Park International Airport staff during an incident on Friday, April 17.



After a passenger—who appeared to be intoxicated—was informed he would not be allowed to fly, he became upset and made alarming remarks while exiting the aircraft. Out of an abundance of caution, all passengers were required to deplane, re-clear security, and wait while the aircraft and luggage were thoroughly inspected.



While the situation was certainly inconvenient, it was handled with impressive efficiency and care. Sheriff Heino’s deputies and airport personnel, including Deputy Airport Director Ian McCay, responded quickly and clearly demonstrated a high level of training and preparedness. Their calm, organized approach ensured the safety of everyone involved.



I was especially appreciative of the K-9 program that Sheriff Heino has implemented. The use of the K-9 unit helped expedite the inspection process, and I have no doubt the delay would have been significantly longer without it. One of the deputies even took time to speak with my two daughters and gave them trading cards of Kona, the K-9 officer who assisted in the search—an act of kindness they won’t soon forget.



Incidents like this may be rare in the Flathead, but it is reassuring to know that our local law enforcement and airport staff are well-prepared when they do occur. Their professionalism and dedication to public safety deserve recognition.



Toby Liechti

Lakeside