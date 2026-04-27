Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Kalispell

Where: 83 Dolphin Dr.

Price: $690,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,608

This spacious home sits on 1.45 acres and features two separate living areas perfect for entertaining and relaxing. It has a bright and inviting living room and attached two-car garage. Outside is a Trex deck, oversized patio, fully fenced backyard, and beautiful mountain views. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30068621

Columbia Falls

Where: 1422 Tamarack Ln.

Price: $690,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,200

This freshly remodeled four-bedroom, two-bath home offers modern comfort, generous living space, and an unbeatable location. Situated directly across from the scenic Meadow Lake Golf Course, this property blends peaceful surroundings with everyday convenience. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30066513

Lakeside

Where: 27 Bayview Dr.

Price: $699,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,755

This newer home sits on 1 acre and features an inviting living space enhanced by a wood ceiling that introduces a natural element to the design. A kitchen bar and peninsula make it perfect for entertaining. Located in the Peaceful Bay neighborhood just one mile south of Volunteer Park. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060624

Marion

Where: 675 Griz Ln.

Price: $698,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,044

Enjoy modern country living just minutes away from Little Bitterroot and Ashley lakes in this stunning barndominium-style home. The beautifully designed living space blends rustic charm with modern touches and features soaring ceilings and open-concept living area. Set on 5 peaceful acres, the property is ready for animals. NextHome Premier Realty

MLS Number: 30049553

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].