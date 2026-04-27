Support Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

I am writing to endorse Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.



I lived and practiced as a licensed land surveyor in the Flathead Valley for more than 20 years. Part of a land surveyor’s job involves working closely with the plat room and Flathead County Clerk and Recorder’s Office; the latter being the keepers of all public documents. I had the privilege to work closely with Sheena from day one, and I was duly impressed with her professionalism and ability to learn quickly. It was not long before Sheena’s knowledge base exceeded many who had more tenure at the county than she. Twenty-two years later Sheena has proven herself to be the competent, capable and quality individual that Flathead County needs as their Clerk and Recorder.



Sheena Sterling understands the importance of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office; she understands what it means to preserve and protect the public record. I pride myself on my researching abilities, but I can honestly say that Sheena exceeds me. As manager of the plat room, I observed Sheena go above and beyond what the average employee would do, researching historic right of way records to make sure that county records correctly reflected public and private ownership. She found the record that I had searched for years and had concluded did not exist. This demonstrates Sheena’s abilities and strong respect and understanding of protecting the public record.



Sheena has eight years managing all divisions of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. She currently manages the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the Plat Room, GIS, and Records Preservation. She has institutional history and she understands how those divisions interact and work together. She is experienced, professional and more than capable to serve Flathead County as its next Clerk and Recorder.



I strongly encourage you to vote for Sheena Sterling as Flathead County’s Clerk and Recorder.



Jane L. Eby

Superior