Support Busse for Congress

Montanans don’t expect perfection, but we do expect backbone. Too often, politics has become about what’s easy or what keeps you in office. But we don’t need more politics as usual, which is why I support Ryan Busse for Congress.

I’ve been serving in the Montana Legislature for nearly eight years, and I know the difference between politicians who just talk the talk, and those who are willing to do the hard work when it counts. I know if you actually listen to people and cut through the partisan talking points, voters are saying the same thing: they want someone who will stand up for them against greed, incompetence, and backroom dealmaking – no matter how much money is spent trying to influence the outcome.

Ryan Busse has shown me he has the qualities I want in a Montana Congressman. He will do what’s right, even when it’s hard. He will put Montana families ahead of financial influence. He is honest and will tell you when something isn’t working.

Montana needs someone who understands that real leadership isn’t about toeing a party line – it’s about making tough calls and sticking to your values. I can vouch that Ryan Busse will do just that. He has a proven track record of standing up to powerful interests and taking on bad actors even when it comes at personal and professional cost. That’s the kind of courage we need right now, and it’s why I know he’ll be a true fighter for Montanans in Congress.



Katie Sullivan

D-Missoula