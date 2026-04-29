Support Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

I am pleased to endorse Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

Through my work at First Title of Montana, I have worked with Sheena for many years and understand how important the Clerk and Recorder’s Office is to the people of Flathead County. The work done in that office affects far more than records alone, it impacts property rights, real estate transactions, tax matters, public access to information, and the overall confidence people have in their local government.

That is why experience matters so much in this race.

Sheena brings not only years of service, but also a strong understanding of the many functions within the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. She knows how the different divisions work together and how decisions made there affect taxpayers, property owners, title professionals, surveyors, and the public as a whole. From my perspective, that kind of complete understanding is invaluable.

Sheena is knowledgeable, capable, and prepared to lead from day one. She understands both the technical side of the office and the public trust that comes with maintaining and preserving county records accurately and responsibly.

Flathead County will be best served by someone who truly knows this work and understands its importance to the community. I believe Sheena Sterling is the right choice for Clerk and Recorder, and I am proud to support her.



Jessica Elliott

Kalispell