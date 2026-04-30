Biking and E-Biking the Sun Road

Threading through Glacier National Park, the historic Going-to-the-Sun Road offers glimpses of glaciers, waterfalls and wildlife, all from 50 miles of paved road. In the spring (and some calculated moments throughout the summer), bikers and hikers take to the road for a brief, magical season to experience the road and the park before the road opens to vehicles.

From around April to June, bicyclists and road hikers have sole access to the Sun Road as crews carefully plow their way up the road, fixing guardrails and clearing it of debris from winter.

Locals have been biking the road since it was possible, and in 2019, Glacier Park officials permitted the use of electric bikes known as “e-bikes” in the park. Today, many rental shops offer both as the integration of e-bikes has opened up the experience of whizzing up and down the road to a broader range of abilities.

How far you can bike up the road depends on where the road crew is working. Crews usually work until about 4 p.m. on weekdays and will often remove the closure signs when they’re not working, permitting bikers and hikers to advance up to the avalanche hazard closure.

Crews usually clear the road to Logan Pass by around mid-to-late June, depending on the conditions that year. For a brief window – anywhere from a few days to around a week – bikers and hikers have sole access to the pass, allowing for uninhibited travel up and down.

A bicyclist ascends Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

But of course, dependent on the weather, road conditions, and the gas left in your body’s tank, stopping and turning around on the road is acceptable anywhere as the road offers non-stop vistas.

To stay updated about trail access, visitors can check the National Park Service website or text GNPROADS to 333111 for road openings and closures.

Bikers should always carry bear spray, basic bike tools such as a spare tube and tire pump (helmets included), food, water and layers. No matter the forecast, it’s still the backcountry and weather is subject to change – not to mention the wind whipping around you as you let gravity do the work on your ride down.

There are two ways to bike the road – from the west or the east. From the west starting at Lake McDonald Lodge (where car access typically ends in the spring), it is a 21 mile ride up to Logan Pass, the highest point of the road. From the east starting at St. Mary Visitor Center, it is 18 miles up to the pass.

West side

On the west side, there is most often consistent access to the Loop (about 13.5 miles from Lake McDonald Lodge) once crews have cleared it. Notable scenic spots along the way include Red Rock Point (7 miles from Lake McDonald Lodge), the West Side Tunnel (13 miles), Bird Woman Falls Overlook (16 miles), the Weeping Wall (18 miles), Big Bend (18.5 miles), and Triple Arches (19 miles).

A few options for rentals and guided tours:

Glacier Outfitters

Located inside the park for convenient access

Offers e-bikes, standard bikes, kids bikes, hiker/biker shuttle and racks/trailers

196 Apgar Loop, West Glacier

Text 406-219-7466

Glacier Guides Inc.

Located just outside the park and offers guided bike tours

Offers e-bikes, standard bikes, bike shuttle, and bike carriers

11970 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

406-387-5555

Montana E-Bikes

Located in Whitefish, with options for hatch racks or truck rental on Turo

Offers a variety of e-bike options including fat tire e-bikes, cruisers, foldable bicycles and bikes with kid seats

6475 U.S. 93 S. #6, Whitefish

406-200-8495

A bicyclist passes through the West Side Tunnel past Heaven’s Peak on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

East side

On the east side, spring vehicle access typically stops at St. Mary or Rising Sun. Prominent mile markers on the east side include Wild Good Island Overlook (7 miles from St. Mary Visitor Center), Sun Point (9 miles), Sunrift Gorge (10 miles), Jackson Glacier Overlook ( 13 miles), Siyeh Bend (15 miles), East Side Tunnel (16 miles), and the Big Drift (17 miles).

Rising Wolf Outfitters