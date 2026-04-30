Brian Heino’s campaign slogan is “For the Flathead, From the Flathead.” He has built his entire campaign upon the fact that he is from Montana, and his opponent is not. Which leaves one to wonder; what about those who aren’t from the valley–or even from Montana? Will they get the same care and consideration?



In the 2024 census, it was discovered that only 44.6% of residents in Flathead County were born in the state of Montana. That means that the greater population that Sheriff Heino would be – and is – serving are predominantly people not from the valley – or even from the state of Montana at all. By basing his entire campaign upon the fact that he’s from Montana, he’s alienating well over half of the people he claims to be serving.



So again I ask: who does Sheriff Heino truly intend on serving?

Abigail George

Hungry Horse