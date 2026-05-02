Flathead County Terminates Bigfork’s Sliter Park Lease After 45 Years of Management

The Flathead County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously not to renew its lease for Sliter Park in Bigfork, a property the jurisdiction has managed and maintained for 45 years.

Commissioners Brad Abell and Pam Holmquist voted against the lease extension, following the recommendation from the Flathead County Weed, Parks and Recreation Board. Commissioner Randy Brodehl was absent.

Holmquist acknowledged the park serves as an important part of Bigfork’s community and described the decision as “tough.”

“We have to maintain a conservative budget and be fiscally responsible,” Holmquist said. “I know staffing has been an issue in not just your department but many departments.”

The property owner, PacificCorp, has leased the park to Flathead County since 1981 and the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork (CFBB) has served as a management partner, which will have the first option to assume the lease.

Flathead County Parks and Recreation and Weed Department Head Chris Maestas told commissioners that PacifiCorp has agreed to take over the management of Sliter Park utilizing its own staff if outside entities do not assume the lease, which expires July 31, 2026.

Maestas said the dramatic population and tourism growth in recent years has left the department stretched for resources as staffing shortages persist and heavy outdoor recreation requires more labor.

“Flathead County does manage 70-plus parks and multiple trail systems, and park usage has increased significantly due to growth and tourism,” Maestas said. “Our lakefront parks and Herron Park require maintenance seven days a week over the summer so we’re scrambling just to take care of the amenities that we own on top of taking care of two leased properties.”

Maestas said Sliter Park on average requires 200 to 250 hours of labor each year while persistent vandalism continues to cost the county thousands of dollars to replace things like bathroom doors and slides. CFBB contributes up to $5,000 annually to offset operational costs.

“Ultimately, my recommendation and the department’s recommendation dovetails with the Weed and Parks Board,” Maestas said. “We recommend the county to walk away from the lease, allow it to terminate this July without signing an extension. This would allow us to better serve the county as a whole and allow the parks department to better serve the county as a whole, so we can reallocate our resources to make sure we can take care of our own properties.”

Megan Shoultz of CFBB told commissioners the nonprofit’s resources would be strained if they assumed the lease and the park would cost upwards of $10,000 per year to maintain.

“As longtime partners, it is deeply disappointing to see a decision process that appears to show a lack of respect for the Bigfork community,” Shoultz said. “Sliter Park is not just another leased property, it’s an essential gathering place in our town fulfilling important recreational needs in supporting local events.”

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