An Observation from the Classroom

After more than 30 years of teaching at the college level—and the past 13 at Flathead Valley Community College—I’ve come to believe that one of the privileges of this work is noticing patterns that only reveal themselves over time.



No two students are the same, and no group can be reduced to a single story. What follows is simply an observation from my own classroom, shaped by the students I’ve had the opportunity to teach here in the Flathead Valley.



Over the years, a number of students I’ve taught from South Asian backgrounds have left a distinct impression. Again and again, I’ve encountered students who arrive prepared, who engage thoughtfully with the material, and who approach their education with a seriousness that stands out.



This is not to suggest that these qualities are exclusive to any one group, nor that they are universal. But when certain patterns emerge with some consistency, it’s worth taking notice.



What has been especially meaningful is the way these students often shape the classroom itself. Their presence tends to elevate discussion, encourage participation, and set a tone that benefits everyone. In a very real sense, they help create the kind of learning environment educators are always hoping to build.



Those of us who teach spend a great deal of time asking how to cultivate habits of discipline, curiosity, and respect for learning. When we encounter students who consistently embody those traits, it invites a broader reflection on where those habits come from—families, expectations, and the values that surround education.



This is simply a note of appreciation, grounded in years of experience. The students we encounter shape not only their own futures, but the intellectual life of the communities they are part of. Some do so in especially memorable ways.



Ami Mezahav

Sociology, FVCC