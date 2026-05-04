AFL-CIO Should Listen to Concerns About Data Centers

The AFL-CIO has encouraged Democrats to “avoid” purely negative messaging about data centers and support the approach of a “seat at the table” for unions, to further the interests of union workers. Instead, how about we get legislative safeguards in place BEFORE sitting down for negotiations? If the workers, the people, and the unions join together and hold the line, and demand no new data centers UNTIL proper regulatory laws are in place to protect the inheritance of our future generations in the form of clean air and water, and the needs of workers, families and all Montanans, there is enough collective strength to win our demands. If unions cave, simply to accept scraps under the table, all Montanans and future Montanans lose.



Without legislative regulation with the teeth of enforcement (and the funding and infrastructure to go with), we all run the risk of exploitation of our people and our lands. What I am hearing from many pro-union, concerned Montanans is: let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past by letting corporations swindle us with shiny short-term benefits as we trade our resources and our futures for pennies on the dollar. Montana, you’re not free salsa, you’re the guac baby girl!



Corporations should not be trusted. When Montanans tell you not sit at the table without the proper safeguards, the AFL-CIO should really listen.

Leanette Galaz

Whitefish