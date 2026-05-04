Flint Ads are Wearing Thin

Non-stop commercials and ads broadcasting “Trump Endorsed Aaron Flint” are wearing thin. Endorsements are a small part of a political campaign and reflect behind-the-scenes negotiations with Trump Administration aides who prepare endorsements to which Trump signs his name. It would be naïve to believe that President Trump himself has the time to review candidates’ qualifications, investigate candidate backgrounds, conduct interviews with hundreds if not thousands of potential candidates, compare and analyze credentials, then write a “full and complete endorsement” to post on social media. Endorsements are just another backroom negotiated deal amongst the political elite. We can only guess at the promises made during those negotiations for Flint to obtain the coveted Trump endorsement.



It may be a better use of Flint’s time and money to address his qualifications to serve at the federal level as a member of Congress. This is his first foray into the political arena as an actual candidate for office. As such, what qualifies Flint to immediately jump to one of the highest political offices in the nation? His military background? His radio broadcast career? His work on other political campaigns?



Has Flint written legislation? Has he managed billion (and trillion) dollar budgets? Has he overseen investigations or conducted hearings? How about a basic question – has Flint owned and operated his own company where he would need to write corporate policies and procedures, oversee and manage corporate budgets, and manage, guide and lead his staff and subordinates?



While military training and experience is invaluable and develops character, that combined with politically adjacent roles on statewide campaigns plus broadcasting his conservative political opinions over the airwaves seems to be a weak and quite limited set of skills for Montanans to select him to represent us back in Washington DC.



What else have you got, Aaron?

Janet Walters

Bigfork