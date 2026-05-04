Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $875,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 220 Pine Valley Lp.
Price: $875,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,710
This spacious retreat in the Meadow Lake Resort golf community is set on a beautifully treed 0.67-acre lot. It has a large kitchen, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and extra-large double garage. Outside is a naturally landscaped yard and great patio seating area perfect for enjoying the summer months. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30069287
Whitefish
Where: 1785 Hodgson Rd.
Price: $890,000
What: Six-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,172
This property has two homes on 1.28 acres near Whitefish. The main home has features hardwood floors, travertine rock fireplace and propane stove, while the guest house can be used for rental income. The fully fenced acreage has a hay barn, fruit trees, garden space and is ideal for horses. Century 21 Deaton and Company
MLS Number: 30054700
Bigfork
Where: 13033 Trinkus Ln.
Price: $873,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,800
Nestled among the trees on 3 level acres sits this charming custom-built home with a spacious open floor plan. It has a large kitchen, custom cabinetry, and a den in the basement. The property has a covered deck and is just minutes from Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park. Clearwater Montana Properties
MLS Number: 30069352
Kalispell
Where: 2615 Helena Flats Rd.
Price: $889,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,293
This updated ranch-style home has an open floor plan and kitchen designed for gatherings with a professional gas stove and double convection oven. Outside is a sprinkler system, large shop, and separate RV parking. Enjoy views of Glacier National Park and the Whitefish Range right out your back door. RE/MAX Whitefish
MLS Number: 30068557
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].