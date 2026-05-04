Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $875,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 220 Pine Valley Lp.

Price: $875,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,710

This spacious retreat in the Meadow Lake Resort golf community is set on a beautifully treed 0.67-acre lot. It has a large kitchen, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and extra-large double garage. Outside is a naturally landscaped yard and great patio seating area perfect for enjoying the summer months. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30069287

Whitefish

Where: 1785 Hodgson Rd.

Price: $890,000

What: Six-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,172

This property has two homes on 1.28 acres near Whitefish. The main home has features hardwood floors, travertine rock fireplace and propane stove, while the guest house can be used for rental income. The fully fenced acreage has a hay barn, fruit trees, garden space and is ideal for horses. Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30054700

Bigfork

Where: 13033 Trinkus Ln.

Price: $873,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,800

Nestled among the trees on 3 level acres sits this charming custom-built home with a spacious open floor plan. It has a large kitchen, custom cabinetry, and a den in the basement. The property has a covered deck and is just minutes from Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30069352

Kalispell

Where: 2615 Helena Flats Rd.

Price: $889,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,293

This updated ranch-style home has an open floor plan and kitchen designed for gatherings with a professional gas stove and double convection oven. Outside is a sprinkler system, large shop, and separate RV parking. Enjoy views of Glacier National Park and the Whitefish Range right out your back door. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30068557

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].