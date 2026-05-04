Jury Chosen in 2025 Fatal Hit-and-Run in Evergreen Cornfield

A 12-person jury with two alternates was selected late Monday afternoon in the deliberate homicide trial of Jeffrey Scott Serio, who is accused of running over a man with his vehicle in an Evergreen cornfield in August 2025.

Serio is charged with a felony count in Flathead County District Court in the death of 67-year-old Raymond Maurice Grigg, who prosecutors say was run over by the defendant on Aug. 19, 2025.

Serio is scheduled to stand trial for eight days before Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

According to an affidavit filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison, law enforcement discovered Grigg’s body caught beneath a vehicle that prosecutors allege Serio was driving.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an initial complaint of a man driving through a field near Grigg Road in Evergreen on Aug. 19, 2025 at 7:38 p.m.

A deputy arrived and made contact with Serio, who was on foot at the time but told the deputy his vehicle was parked at a neighboring property, records state. The deputy told Serio to leave and stay off private property.

Soon after, records state the deputy heard the vehicle accelerate rapidly through the field, prompting the property owner to request a law enforcement response.

The vehicle continued across the field through a barbed wire fence toward the Grigg Road property and the deputy heard gunshots. Serio was located near the scene following law enforcement response.

Authorities spoke with a resident of the Grigg Road property, who said Serio was driving through the neighboring field and then drove toward her house. She then heard Serio’s vehicle hit something followed by gunshots, at which point he exited the vehicle and ran toward her and said, “I tried to miss him,” before continuing down the road, according to court documents.

Law enforcement located Grigg trapped underneath the vehicle at the Grigg property next to a fenced area that contained a cell phone tower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness confirmed the event and said he watched the vehicle “burst” out of the field and drive past the house slowly and drive through two fences as if the vehicle was going back to the highway. It then slowed down as it approached the cell phone tower before going out of sight.

The witness then heard the vehicle “gun it” before crashing, backing up and revving the engine followed by gunshots and another crash, records state. He saw Serio run in the direction where law enforcement later located him, who he confirmed was the same man trespassing on private property earlier in the evening, records state.

Authorities located five shell casings at the scene and two rounds that impacted the front of Serio’s vehicle.

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