Support Reksten for House District 13

I am proud to endorse Linda Reksten for re-election as our Representative for House District 13.



Linda’s conservative voting record reflects her being a champion of education, first as chairman of House Education Committee and also with the legislation she carried and passed. Linda works with local and county governments, schools and other local organizations. As a former legislator I can tell you these relationships matter when it comes to getting things done.



Linda’s opponent in the primary is a young man who recently relocated to Lake County. His knowledge base on issues relating to Lake County specifically is woefully lacking on substance or detail.



The dark money groups ironically named Americans for Prosperity and Accountability in State Government have hammered us with mailers, posts and ads attempting character assassination on Linda. They know nothing of our communities or issues, yet they claim in a mailer that Linda is a tax and spend politician. She voted to cut both income and property taxes, which also included a rebate. She supported Medicaid expansion which covers about 80,000 Montanans. This also saves the state budget tens of millions of dollars and most importantly help keep our local hospitals open. The state budget increased 0.7% last session which is well under inflation. This doesn’t sound like tax and spend to me!

Please join me in supporting Linda Reksten for re-election in House District 13.

Dan Salomon

Ronan