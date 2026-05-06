Hohman for Clerk and Recorder

I am happy to share this letter of endorsement for Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.



I had the privilege of working with Cheryl for the past 7-plus years between working in the Plat Room and GIS Department as a fellow Cadastral Specialist. Cheryl is a dedicated public servant that has 30 years’ experience between working in the Plat Room and GIS Department. I worked very closely with her as she mentored me when I first joined the GIS team in 2019. She showed exceptional patience and shared her extensive knowledge as I trained with her and still took time to answer any questions or ideas when I was transferred back into the Plat Room as a Land Cadastral Specialist and was no longer directly with her department.



Cheryl has a strong attention to detail, deep understanding of property records and how mapping data intersects with many other different departments and how that data is presented to the public. She is very much a team player and I am confident she will work to resolve issues, improve, and streamline the work flow processes between the staff of the entire Clerk and Recorder’s offices and the public who she serves to bring Flathead County into the future.



Flathead County deserves a Clerk and Recorder who is transparent, a dedicated public servant, who will work collaboratively with all departments to solve issues and bring Flathead County into the future and this is why I fully support and endorse Cheryl Hohman as Flathead County’s next Clerk and Recorder.



Catherine Frazier

Columbia Falls



