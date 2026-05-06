Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

May 3: Bunny Homicide

By

Friday, May 1

11:24 a.m. A blue Ford Fusion was abandoned on Main Street in front of Taco John’s.

11:28 a.m. A guy dressed like a cowboy was chasing a corgi down the road.

11:40 a.m. A driver involved in a vehicle accident suspected the other motorist might be “cognitively different.”

12:30 p.m. A vehicle’s subwoofers were so loud they were shaking the neighbor’s house.

3:57 p.m. A Flathead High School student missed the bus.

4:18 p.m. A guilt-ridden driver confessed their failure to stop for a school bus.

4:30 p.m. A hero rescued nine ducklings and their mother from a drainage hole.

8:35 p.m. Kids were drinking and driving.

8:37 p.m. People from the “Kruise” were doing burnouts.

9:16 p.m. “Punks” were “gathering and driving fast.”

Saturday, May 2

1:20 a.m. A caller had anxiety about “drug behavior” in the parking lot.

Sunday, May 3

8:15 a.m. A muskrat was jibbing in the skatepark.

10:02 a.m. The owner of a car shop did a burnout in a customer’s truck to “test” it.

11:39 a.m. A hound dog left alone was baying in a truck “as one would expect.”

7:43 p.m. An ex-girlfriend stole a fan, step stool and some other stuff.

Tuesday, May 5

3:55 p.m. Two “wolf-type” dogs with a criminal history that includes bunny homicide were at large.

9:37 p.m. People were angry about the construction detour.

Wednesday, May 6

5:10 a.m. A friendly “horse pony” who trespassed was wrangled.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work