May 3: Bunny Homicide

Friday, May 1

11:24 a.m. A blue Ford Fusion was abandoned on Main Street in front of Taco John’s.

11:28 a.m. A guy dressed like a cowboy was chasing a corgi down the road.

11:40 a.m. A driver involved in a vehicle accident suspected the other motorist might be “cognitively different.”

12:30 p.m. A vehicle’s subwoofers were so loud they were shaking the neighbor’s house.

3:57 p.m. A Flathead High School student missed the bus.

4:18 p.m. A guilt-ridden driver confessed their failure to stop for a school bus.

4:30 p.m. A hero rescued nine ducklings and their mother from a drainage hole.

8:35 p.m. Kids were drinking and driving.

8:37 p.m. People from the “Kruise” were doing burnouts.

9:16 p.m. “Punks” were “gathering and driving fast.”

Saturday, May 2

1:20 a.m. A caller had anxiety about “drug behavior” in the parking lot.

Sunday, May 3

8:15 a.m. A muskrat was jibbing in the skatepark.

10:02 a.m. The owner of a car shop did a burnout in a customer’s truck to “test” it.

11:39 a.m. A hound dog left alone was baying in a truck “as one would expect.”

7:43 p.m. An ex-girlfriend stole a fan, step stool and some other stuff.

Tuesday, May 5

3:55 p.m. Two “wolf-type” dogs with a criminal history that includes bunny homicide were at large.

9:37 p.m. People were angry about the construction detour.

Wednesday, May 6

5:10 a.m. A friendly “horse pony” who trespassed was wrangled.