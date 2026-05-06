Support Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

At some point we will all need the services of the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Be it vital statistics records (birth and death certificates), deed transfers (home, land and commercial), processing wills and estates, or tracking and division of accurate land boundaries, this office impacts us. We must all depend on its competence.



I worked at a state agency for almost two decades, interfacing often with numerous Montana county clerks on many issues. If a county clerk’s work is not done correctly, it has a disastrous effect not only on your transaction, but potentially any related transactions for generations to come. We should all realize how blessed we are with the competence of the current Flathead County Clerk and Recorder’s office.



This year we will elect a new County Clerk and Recorder. I do not typically endorse candidates, but Sheena Sterling has my unqualified support. For nearly 15 years, I worked on numerous state/county projects with her, including everything from complex unprecedented state land projects to difficult lease and deed transfer resolutions. Among all the Montana county clerks’ offices I dealt with, Ms. Sterling stood out. She is uniquely competent, reliable, and responsive, consistently demonstrating the highest levels of ethics, fairness, and professionalism. She has extensive management experience and superb problem-solving skills. She is the only candidate thoroughly experienced with all the technical land and legal regulations the job must implement. As the current Deputy Clerk and Recorder, Ms. Sterling knows and understands this position’s critical duties better than any other candidate.



Remember that you are choosing someone to administer the most important records of not only your life but those of many generations to come. This person must have the requisite technical skills and applicable experience to do the job adequately. I urge you to vote for Sheena Sterling as our next Flathead County Clerk & Recorder.



Anne Shaw Moran

Whitefish