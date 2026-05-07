Law Enforcement Describes Response to Scene of Alleged Homicide

A Flathead County jury on May 7 heard more witness testimony as prosecutors built their case against Jeffrey Scott Serio, who is standing trial for fatally running over 67-year-old Raymond Maurice “Mory” Grigg with his vehicle in an Evergreen cornfield in August 2025.

Serio has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of deliberate homicide.

Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht is presiding over the trial, which began May 4 with jury selection followed by opening statements and witness testimony.

On the fourth day of trial, the jury heard testimony from Sheriff’s Deputy John Van Gundy, who arrived at the Fritz Corn Maze off of Birch Grove Road east of U.S. Highway 2 after witness Sara Born called dispatch, alleging Serio trespassed on the property she lived on.

Under direct examination from Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison, Van Gundy described seeing Serio driving his Toyota Sequoia erratically out of the cornfield. He then heard four gunshots in rapid succession, followed by a pause and a fifth gunshot.

During defense attorney Alisha Rapkoch’s cross examination, Van Gundy said he responded to the commotion and encountered Serio, who did not initially answer questions but eventually provided the deputy with his name and denied medical care.

Rapkoch also drew attention to a previous discussion Van Gundy had with the victim years earlier, during which the law enforcement officer explained Montana’s self-defense laws. Van Gundy confirmed that Grigg was known to always carry a gun.

Van Gundy told jurors that, when prompted, he frequently educates citizens about self-defense laws, which he said allows Montanans to use “deadly force in a position where they perceive an imminent threat or serious bodily injury in the course of a violent felony.”

Deputy Van Gundy provides witness testimony in Flathead County District Court in Kalispell for the trial of Jeffrey Scott Serio on May 7, 2026. Serio is charged with deliberate homicide. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

When Rapkoch asked Van Gundy about the circumstances in which a vehicle might reasonably be considered an imminent threat, the deputy said a firearm should only be discharged if the vehicle is moving and an imminent threat is perceived, which applies to both law enforcement and citizens.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Weathersbee said he joined two other law enforcement officers in arresting Serio, who was crouched behind a piece of concrete.

During cross examination, Weathersbee told the jury Serio was breathing heavily but cooperated with law enforcement during an initial pat-down, which revealed no weapons.

After Serio was detained in the patrol vehicle, Weathersbee drove to the scene and found Grigg pinned beneath Serio’s vehicle.

As Weathersbee attempted performing life-saving measures, jurors watched patrol vehicle camera footage in which Serio, apparently confused, can be heard yelling, “Oh no. Oh God — we need to rescue her.” The radio transmissions between Weathersbee and dispatch were broadcast through the vehicle’s speakers.

Witness testimony continues Friday at 9 a.m. in Flathead County District Court.

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