Missing Glacier National Park Hiker Killed in Apparent Bear Attack

The search for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park ended Wednesday after his remains were discovered 50 feet off of a popular trail in the Lake McDonald area. The victim’s fatal injuries are consistent with a bear attack, park officials said in a Thursday press release.

If the circumstances are confirmed, it would mark the first fatal bear attack in the park in nearly two decades.

The missing hiker, Anthony Pollio, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had communicated plans to hike to the Mount Brown Fire Lookout above the Lake McDonald Valley. He was last heard from on Sunday, May 3, when he sent a text message at approximately 8:20 p.m.

At noon on May 6, search and rescue crews discovered human remains about 2.5 miles up the trail to Mount Brown Fire Lookout, in a densely wooded area littered with downed timber. The manner of death was consistent with a bear attack, officials said, but the investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.

“Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns,” according to the release.

Officials have temporarily closed the section of trail where the incident occurred while the investigation continues. Park staff are working to determine next steps based on field assessments and wildlife behavior monitoring, the press release states.

The park was notified of Pollio’s disappearance on Monday afternoon, and discovered his vehicle parked at Lake McDonald Lodge.

Park officials said Pollio had communicated his plans to hike toward the Mount Brown Fire Lookout, which involves a 10-mile out-and-back trek along a trail that ascends more than 4,000 feet.

The last human fatality caused by a bear occurred in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley. The last time a bear injured a human was in August 2025.

Numerous agencies cooperated in the search and rescue and recovery operations, including Flathead County Search and Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Minuteman Aviation, Civil Air Patrol, Montana Army National Guard, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Wildland Fire Service, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, U.S. Geological Survey, ALERT, Border Patrol, Malmstrom Air Force Base, U.S. Air Force Rescue and NPS staff.

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