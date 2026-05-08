I Will be Voting for Russell Cleveland for Congress

I used to believe that I could leave political issues in the hands of others that knew more about the inner workings of systems and focus on the individual people that I care about. I have worked in various helping professions in the Flathead Valley over the last 24 years including camp counselor, youth group leader, habilitation aide, public school teacher, school counselor, and private practice therapist. What I have learned is that helping individuals is directly linked to the systems in which we all operate and we need public leaders that can not only pinpoint problems, but also take action and work towards solutions. It’s easy to point fingers. It takes courage, strength, wisdom, experience, passion, humility and hope to unite a divided population and create change. I believe Russell Cleveland possesses these qualities, and his campaign Montana’s First Congressional District prioritizes people over party.



I first met Russ at the Northwest Montana Fair. You couldn’t pay me enough money to run for any office, so I am always intrigued by what motivates someone to do so. Not only was this man running for office, but he was willingly spending a Montana August day amongst kids with sticky cotton candy fingers and teens empowered by the last days of summer freedom flowing through a packed expo building. So, I stopped to chat. At that particular moment in time, my family was facing a common struggle to get needed medical care in a system that does not prioritize people. Our health insurance had changed, and the hospital was struggling to get preauthorization for the medically necessary infusions that my child had been receiving for a year. To say I was frustrated is an understatement. Russ not only listened with genuine care and concern, but also with the empathy that is generated through the lived experience of navigating the healthcare system as a parent to a daughter that lost their battle with leukemia. Russ believes healthcare is a human right and prioritizes policies that would mean people like my child, won’t have to worry about healthcare access for conditions that have no cure.



After attending a primary debate in Whitefish this spring, I recognized true understanding in Russ’s unscripted responses and firsthand experiences in not just one, but all of the issues that I’m passionate about both personally and professionally. I am thrilled to witness a candidate that will protect vulnerable people, reproductive freedom, public lands, tribal sovereignty, childcare, affordable housing, and public education. I am incredibly passionate about sexual abuse prevention and justice and Russ has demonstrated a deep understanding of the magnitude and pervasiveness of the issue when I’ve gotten the chance to speak to him and even had a personal example of being an advocate and fighting for justice for a survivor.



If you haven’t met Russ, I highly recommend listening to a podcast, watching a debate, reading his website, or reaching out. I will be voting for Russell Cleveland on June 2nd!

Camille Deitz

Kalispell