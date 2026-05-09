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Letter

Bukacek Thinks for Herself

Keep her on the Public Service Commission

By Jessica Barthel 

Dr Annie Bukacek thinks for herself, does independent research, works extremely hard, including grassroots leadership advocating for values and principles that we hold dear. She is the real deal. Count on her to tell it like it is. KEEP Annie Bukacek in for a second term on the Public Service Commission.

Jessica Barthel 
Kalispell Montana 

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