Hohman is a Tremendous Asset to Flathead County

Please accept this endorsement for Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. When I heard Cheryl Hohman was running for Clerk and Recorder, I reached out to her immediately to offer a letter of support. My endorsement is based on a personal experience where Cheryl’s professionalism turned a bureaucratic nightmare into a success story for my family and showed her true caliber as a public servant.

A major computer glitch recently left me and approximately 1,500 other property owners in a state of distress when our homes were inadvertently listed under the wrong names on our property taxes. While the situation was incredibly stressful and office staff were unsure how to proceed, Cheryl stepped in with immediate resolve. She navigated the complexities of the system with ease, coordinating across multiple county departments to identify the root of the error. Her approach was both meticulous and relentless; she refused to give up until the issue was fully rectified.

As you can imagine, discovering such a significant error regarding my home was an incredibly stressful experience and took much time to fix. Cheryl spent a significant amount of time investigating the glitch, personally contacting various offices, and clearing every hurdle in our path. Her knowledge of the intricacies of the Clerk and Recorder’s office is undeniable. Beyond her expertise, it was her unwavering dedication to a community member that stood out most. Without a doubt if it had not been for Cheryl’s intervention, this issue would still be unresolved today. During the entire ordeal, she remained calm, reassuring, focused, unthwarted, and completely undeterred by the numerous walls we encountered.

Cheryl’s professionalism and commitment to resolving this difficult situation were invaluable to my family. Having witnessed her professional capabilities firsthand during a high stakes administrative crisis, I am confident she is the most qualified candidate for this vital role.

Cheryl Hohman is a tremendous asset to Flathead County and will represent us well as Clerk and Recorder, and I am deeply grateful for her help.

Tamara Sundberg

Columbia Falls