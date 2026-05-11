2026 Primary Election: Two Candidates Look for the Republican Nomination in House District 3

Two Whitefish candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in House District 3, with the winner looking to take on Democrat incumbent Debo Powers. Nurse practitioner Cathy Mitchell, who ran against Powers in the newly redrawn District 3 in 2024, will go up against technology entrepreneur Derek Peachey for the chance to unseat the incumbent in November. House District 3 includes parts of Whitefish and northern Columbia Falls, as well as Olney, Polebridge, West Glacier and Essex.

The Beacon sent candidate questionnaires to the email addresses listed with the Montana Secretary of State’s filing website for both candidates in HD 3’s primary race. The questions and their responses appear below.

Absentee ballots went out May 8. The primary takes place June 2. Voters can check their voter registration status here, and they can find their legislative district here.

Candidate Questions

1. Why did you decide to run for the state legislature, and what makes you a strong candidate?

2. What do you think will be the most pressing issue facing the legislature in 2027, and how would you propose tackling that issue?

3. During the last legislative session, property taxes emerged as a flashpoint issue, and the consequences of the legislature’s property tax reform has been a topic rife for debate since. What are your thoughts on the property tax reform passed during the last session?

4. How might the state continue to work on this issue?

5. One prominent storyline in the state over the course of the past two years has been divisions within your party. How do you view the state of the Montana GOP, and where do you hope to see it move in the future?

House District 3 candidate Cathy Mitchell. Courtesy image.

NAME: Cathy Mitchell

AGE: N/A

HOMETOWN: N/A

EDUCATION LEVEL: N/A

OCCUPATION: Nurse Practitioner at a partially federally funded clinic providing care to the underserved population in the Flathead County.

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Never held a political office. On the board of directors for Pachyderm, a member of the Flathead Republican Woman, and on the board of directors of APRNs United of Washington State.

1. I am running for House District 3 because I want to address the concerns of the citizens of Montana. I want Montana to continue to be a great place to raise children, enjoy outdoor life in the beautiful Montana scenery, and preserve our lumber, agriculture, and cattle industry. I am the best candidate for HD3 because of my strong leadership and ability to listen and work with people, regardless of their political stance. Unlike HD3’s current representative, Debo Powers, who held (in accordance with outside influences) a “No King’s Day” in Polebridge, Montana that cause division among the residence of Polebridge. Debo voted to raise general taxes (HB2) by 13.6%, she voted for the punitive/onerous property tax legislation (HB231) that raised some Montanan’s taxes by 60% or higher, she voted to continue to tax senior citizen’s social security (HB148), she voted to allow men in woman’s bathrooms/dressing room/sleeping quarters (HB121), she voted to not block child sexual abuse material in Montana (HB752), etc. Debo votes for bigger government, more spending, and policies that undermine family values while promoting out of state interests and personal agendas.

2. My primary opponent, Mr. Peachey, moved here during COVID from California, unlike myself whose family has been an active part of the community since the 1950’s. When he submitted his name to run for HD3, no one in the current Montana Republican Party had heard of him. Unlike myself who has been involved with Flathead Central Committee for the Lincoln/ Reagon/ Trump dinner, member of Republican Woman, and sit on the board for Pachyderm. I am endorsed by the Montana Republican Party and Flathead Central Committee; Mr. Peachey is not. Lastly, the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices accepted complaint on election law violation by left-wing dark money groups funding. Conservatives4MT, which paid for 3 mail flyers for Mr. Peachey. Conservatives4MT shares identical financial officers, banking infrastructure, and mailing addresses with other PACs. The COPP has accepted the complaint as filed and requested written replies from the respondents before filing a formal investigation. The MTGOP is calling on any Republican primary candidate to disavow the groups and return any money received from the listed dark money PACs. Has Mr. Peachey disavowed Conservatives4MT?

3. The pressing issue facing the 2027 legislature is the property tax bill passed during last legislative session. The property tax bill from the 2025 legislative session penalizes Montanans who live the American dream by working hard and bought/inherited another piece of property in Montana. They do not deserve to carry the burden of other citizen’s taxes just because they have a strong work ethic or a homestead that they inherited upon the death of a loved one.

4. Don’t justify property tax on assessed values which have sky rocketed in Montana. Develop a more fair and equitable property tax using a tiered system according to the amount of private land owned, how long the citizen has owned the land, and what the land is used for. Property taxes can also be lowered by lowering state government spending.

5. I personally don’t see a division in the Montana GOP party if you are a Republican candidate who believes and follows the GOP platform. What the public is witnessing is candidates that run as “Republicans” because Montana is a red state and they know it is hard to win as a liberal or Democrat. The citizens of Montana vote for these “so-called Republican” candidates believing they will stand up for the Republican platform. Those candidates talk-the-talk until they get elected, then they don’t walk-the-walk. They vote with the Democrats and block Republican bills. The GOP solution is to vet all Republicans and then endorse those who align with the Republican platform. Second step, expose the “so-called Republicans” for who they really are so they don’t get elected!

House District 3 candidate Derek Peachey. Courtesy image.

NAME: Derek Peachey

AGE: 51

HOMETOWN: Blairstown, New Jersey; Whitefish resident

EDUCATION LEVEL: B.S. in Geology and MBA in Management

OCCUPATION: Technology entrepreneur and small business investor

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Former President of the Alexander Valley School Board

1. My family moved to Montana to raise our children in a community grounded in faith, family, and service. I’m running to help preserve that way of life. Today, rising property taxes are pushing generational families out of their homes and putting real strain on seniors and those on fixed incomes. I will focus on lowering taxes, protecting constitutional freedoms, and defending the values that make Montana strong. My background in business, budgeting, and local leadership gives me the practical experience to deliver results.

2. Property tax reform will be the most urgent issue. Rapid increases in both property taxes and insurance premiums are driving an affordability crisis in the Flathead. We need targeted, responsible reforms that provide immediate relief while restoring long-term stability and predictability for homeowners.

3. Flathead Valley residents have been disproportionately impacted by SB542 and HB231. Many families have seen assessed values surge, with tax increases of 40–60% in some cases. That’s unacceptable. Fixing these flawed policies must be a top legislative priority. Montanans should not be taxed out of their homes.

4. We need practical reforms that deliver real relief. I support: Capping increases in assessed property values; Expanding targeted tax relief for homeowners, especially seniors; Further tax incentives for fire mitigation; Providing retroactive relief for those hit hardest in the last cycle; Using budget surpluses to return money to taxpayers, not to grow government. These steps will restore fairness and predictability. No Montanan should lose their home due to government policy.

5. I’m a Reagan Republican and believe in unity, civility, and principled leadership. As President Reagan said, “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.” Our party must move past internal divisions and focus on delivering results for the people whom we serve. That means standing firm on conservative principles – limited government, lower taxes, and constitutional freedoms – while working respectfully with others. I’m not beholden to special interests. My priority is representing the people of HD3 with integrity and common sense. My only “endorsement” sought is that of the voters of HD3.

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