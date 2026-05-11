Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Hungry Horse

Where: 209 Alpha Dr.

Price: $765,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,461

This turnkey property sits on 0.62 acres and overlooks the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Recent upgrades include a new septic system, furnace, water heater, AC, and in-ground sprinkler system. Located just 10 minutes from the west entrance of Glacier National Park. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30068075

Kalispell

Where: 142 Sage Grouse Way

Price: $769,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,771

Framed by breathtaking mountain views, this Silverbrook residence has an open-concept living area with vaulted ceilings and a rock fireplace. It also has expansive windows and high-quality vinyl plank flooring. Outside is a fully fenced backyard with a beautiful pergola and underground sprinklers. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30067125

Whitefish

Where: 704 O’Brien Ave.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,489

This beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Whitefish sits on a large corner lot just minutes from downtown. It blends modern finishes with comfortable living and features a light-filled layout, updated kitchen, and covered porches. Located close to shops, schools, and year-round recreation. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish

MLS Number: 30064097

Rollins

Where: 20630 Rimrock Dr.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,520

Enjoy stunning Flathead Lake views from this home on 1.37 peaceful acres. It has a well-designed layout and expansive windows that fill the residence with natural light. Located just 3 miles from a state park and public boat lunch providing easy access to boating, fishing and recreation. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30067215

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].