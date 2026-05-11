Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Hungry Horse
Where: 209 Alpha Dr.
Price: $765,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,461
This turnkey property sits on 0.62 acres and overlooks the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Recent upgrades include a new septic system, furnace, water heater, AC, and in-ground sprinkler system. Located just 10 minutes from the west entrance of Glacier National Park. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30068075
Kalispell
Where: 142 Sage Grouse Way
Price: $769,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,771
Framed by breathtaking mountain views, this Silverbrook residence has an open-concept living area with vaulted ceilings and a rock fireplace. It also has expansive windows and high-quality vinyl plank flooring. Outside is a fully fenced backyard with a beautiful pergola and underground sprinklers. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30067125
Whitefish
Where: 704 O’Brien Ave.
Price: $749,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,489
This beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Whitefish sits on a large corner lot just minutes from downtown. It blends modern finishes with comfortable living and features a light-filled layout, updated kitchen, and covered porches. Located close to shops, schools, and year-round recreation. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish
MLS Number: 30064097
Rollins
Where: 20630 Rimrock Dr.
Price: $749,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,520
Enjoy stunning Flathead Lake views from this home on 1.37 peaceful acres. It has a well-designed layout and expansive windows that fill the residence with natural light. Located just 3 miles from a state park and public boat lunch providing easy access to boating, fishing and recreation. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30067215
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].