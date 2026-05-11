Law Enforcement Investigating Report of Gunshots Fired in Columbia Falls

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active investigation on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls following a report of gunshots fired at approximately 7:09 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

Officials said the scene has been secured and there is no known risk to the community at this time.

The public is encouraged to utilize alternative routes and avoid the area while investigators are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

[email protected]