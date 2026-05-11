One Dead, Another Injured in Columbia Falls Shooting

An individual on Monday morning died and another person was injured during an exchange of gunfire on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls as law enforcement continues investigating the incident, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Columbia Falls Police Department officers and FCSO deputies at 7:09 a.m. on May 11 responded to the scene following reports of an assault with a weapon where two individuals exchanged gunfire, resulting in both parties sustaining gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and secured the area while emergency medical personnel rendered aid to the injured individuals, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies, the coroner and Crime Scene Team members with the FCSO responded to the scene and investigators conducted multiple interviews and processed evidence, according to the press release.

The deceased individual was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination to determine the official cause and manner of death. The decedent’s identity has not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the investigation to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, the release states.

Officials said no further information is being released at this time as the investigation continues.

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