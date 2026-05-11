Support Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder

My name is Dawn Marquardt. I am the owner of Marquardt and Marquardt Surveying in Kalispell. I have retired from private surveying, but surveying has been part of my life and family for over 50 years. My father was also a surveyor here, and I have seen firsthand how much Flathead County has changed and grown.

I support Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

Throughout my career, I have worked closely with the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the Plat Room, and county land records. Those records are important to surveyors, property owners, title companies, real estate professionals, attorneys, lenders, and county departments. Accuracy, accessibility, and communication matter, and the person leading that office needs to understand the full picture.

I have also had the opportunity to watch Sheena grow in her career. She did not simply stay in one entry-level position. She worked her way up, learned the office from the ground up, accepted greater responsibility, and became a true leader. She now has 22 years of experience and eight years managing all four divisions: Recording, Plat Room, GIS, and Records Preservation.

As Flathead County Examining Land Surveyor, I work closely with Sheena and her staff. I have seen how well the staff works together as a team, and I believe that reflects Sheena’s leadership. She is knowledgeable, approachable, and willing to work through issues. She listens, considers property owners, surveyors, staff, the public, and the requirements of the law, and works toward practical solutions.

Sheena knows the office, understands the responsibility, and has proven she can lead. That kind of steady leadership matters, especially as Flathead County continues to grow. I encourage voters to support Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder on June 2.

Dawn Marquardt

Kalispell