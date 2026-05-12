2026 Primary Election: Two Candidates Look for the Republican Nomination in House District 6

Two Republicans are vying for the Republican nomination in House District 6, as long-time incumbent State Rep. Amy Regier, a Republican, seeks a seat in the state Senate this year. Local butcher Arthur Dunn and businessman Jim Riley are both new to politics, though Riley has previously advocated for parents’ rights. House District 6 covers northeast Kalispell.

Absentee ballots went out May 8. The primary takes place June 2. Voters can check their voter registration status here, and they can find their legislative district here.

Candidate Questions

Why did you decide to run for the state legislature, and what makes you a strong candidate? What do you think will be the most pressing issue facing the legislature in 2027, and how would you propose tackling that issue? During the last legislative session, property taxes emerged as a flashpoint issue, and the consequences of the legislature’s property tax reform has been a topic rife for debate since. What are your thoughts on the property tax reform passed during the last session? How might the state continue to work on this issue? One prominent storyline in the state over the course of the past two years has been divisions within your party. How do you view the state of the Montana GOP, and where do you hope to see it move in the future?

House District 6 candidate Arthur Dunn. Courtesy image

NAME: Arthur Dunn

AGE: 29

HOMETOWN: Gresham, Ore.

EDUCATION LEVEL: High school

OCCUPATION: Butcher at Lower Valley Processing; previously worked in software development

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: None

1. I decided to run because I have found Montana to truly be the Last Best Place, but see that slipping away. In order to conserve the soul of Montana, we need leadership with vision that can guide us to a future that brings forward our prosperous past through rebuilding our historic industries.

2. Most of my constituents I’ve met while door knocking are concerned with taxes. And while taxes can be cut, this is not a full solution to the economic hardship people are facing. The 2027 session should give extra attention to unleashing our historic industries: logging, mining, oil, and agriculture; these previously paid a much larger portion of the state and local budgets, but because of being degraded, the tax burden has been shifted onto the average Montanan, and forced more tiffs and bonds, only making things worse.

3. While not perfect, the important aspect, the homestead reduced rate, gave a much needed break on primary residencies. This puts Montanans first, and makes out-of-state vacationers pay their fair share of taxes to maintain our local cities and roads.

4. I’m willing to entertain improvements to the bill, though some legal limitations hamper us, but I will defend the homestead reduced rate that helps normal Montanans.

5. I’m quite new to local politics, but some of the division is ridiculous. If you don’t obey party bosses you’re accused of being a fake conservative. There seems to be a greater focus on who you do or do not like than what we’re supposed to be elected for. So, I ask my fellow Republicans: do you love our people? Are you sacrificing your time and money for their sake? Or for your own gain?

House District 6 candidate Jim Riley. Courtesy image

NAME: Jim Riley

AGE: 58

HOMETOWN: Has lived in Kalispell for seven years

EDUCATION LEVEL: College education

OCCUPATION: Business strategic advisor and real estate entrepreneur

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Former school board trustee for Smith Valley School

1. I have been actively involved in Montana politics the last 7 years prior to being elected to school board. I believe as a father and active community member that it is important to play a role in the future through service. I come to the table with 45 years of business experience as an entrepreneur, advisor, investor, and strategic planner. All of those qualities play a role in serving in the house as a legislature with an emphasis on budgets and taxation issues. I specifically picked H.D. 6 based on my business affiliations and friends that live within the district that I am most familiar with. I am fortunate to have a strong endorsement for the current legislature Amy Regier.

2. Taxation has been the number one concern I have been asked about since filing for office. Montana is the treasure state with many resources to consider utilizing for tax reduction plans. Budget reviews and reductions may also play a role in responsible management of our taxpayers money. I have also heard concerns about the water compact and shortages as early as this summer.

3. Asked and answered in last question.

4. Elected officials need to work together for common sense solutions. We are elected to represent our districts and for their best interests. I don’t think any community members voted for increased taxes.

5. The Republican party has a long standing platform based on what we stand for. The division comes from those that want to have an “R” by their name to get elected, yet they vote with the opposition party for predominately self interests. I like what I see so far from the new GOP Chair Art Wittich. He has been clear, if you want to put an “R” by your name, follow the platform, otherwise run with the party you most align with. I will work towards more transparency for all elected officials including our Supreme Court Judges.

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