Kalispell Man Killed in UTV Crash

A 21-year-old Kalispell man on May 9 died after he was ejected from a UTV he was a passenger in after the vehicle hit a bump on a gravel road at a high rate of speed, lost control and overturned near Stryker in Lincoln County, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old driver of the Maverick Sport UTV was also ejected but not injured during the crash, which occurred on Marston Road at 3:45 p.m., while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the incident.

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