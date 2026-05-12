Re-Elect Brian Heino for Flathead County Sheriff County

The primary election for Flathead County Sheriff/Coroner is underway, and voters face a clear choice.



Sheriff Brian Heino is a proven leader with a strong record of professionalism, experience, and public service. He administers, directs and manages not only Law Enforcement operations to include Detention, but also serves as Flathead County Director of Office of Emergency Services, Coordinator of Search and Rescue, and County Coroner. Duties that demand coordination, sound judgment, and real-world experience. His leadership is recognized across Montana, including by past and current law enforcement leaders in Kalispell, and through his leadership with the Montana State Sheriffs’ Association.



His opponent, by contrast, has been out of law enforcement for nearly 20 years following her career with the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland. While that service is commendable, she lacks direct experience in critical OES, Search and Rescue, and Coroner responsibilities currently overseen and managed by the Sheriff.



More concerning to me is her stated vision to remove these functions from the Sheriff’s Office entirely. This would represent a significant and untested shift in how public safety services are delivered in Flathead County.



Based on my own interaction, I also have concerns about her judgment, character, integrity and approach, including her disparaging comments of prior and current sheriffs.



It is time for the other candidate to enjoy a well-deserved retirement and ride her Harley Davidson Trike.



Flathead County benefits from steady, experienced leadership. Sheriff Heino has demonstrated that leadership and remains committed to serving this community.



As a former sworn Law Enforcement Officer of 33 years, I trust and support Sheriff Heino for re-election.

Jerry Gillies

Kalispell