Vote Cahalen for Flathead County Sheriff

Landlords, tenants and property owners beware. The current Flathead County Sheriff is not willing to follow the law and remove unwanted visitors or trespassers from your property. I have worked with Sheriff departments around the state of Montana to ensure that your property is protected from Squatters or guests that are unwilling to leave the premises when asked by the rightful owners or tenants. The current Sheriff (Heino) has instructed his deputies to inform property owners and tenants that if there is someone in the property, without a lawful right to be there, that property owners, landlords or tenants will have to go to civil court to have those trespassers removed from the property. I have for the last ten plus years worked to clarify the law and the law is clear; the Sheriff has the duty and responsibility to remove these trespassers. Why then does Sheriff Heino refuse to protect your property and give trespassers property rights to possess your property? Be aware you have a chance to vote for a new Sheriff. Why should property owners in Cascade County and Lewis and Clark County enjoy the protection of their property from squatters, yet Flathead County property owners do not receive the same protection from the current Sheriff? Get informed and vote to protect your property rights from squatters and trespassers, Vote Cahalen.



John Sinrud

Kalispell