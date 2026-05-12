Wachholz College Center Open House Returns June 18 With Free Concert by 20 Grand

The Wachholz College Center invites the community to its fourth annual open house and season preview event on Thursday, June 18, featuring a free outdoor concert by local funk band 20 Grand in the O’Shaughnessy Outdoor Amphitheatre.

The family-friendly event, which requires no ticket, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees can preview concerts and events booked for the 2026-27 season while enjoying food trucks and beverages available for purchase.

As an incentive for early ticket buyers, WCC will waive service fees for anyone who purchases tickets during the event. Glacier Symphony will also showcase its upcoming season, offering subscription packages and early access to single ticket sales with no service fees.

Image courtesy of FVCC.

Throughout the evening, attendees can enter to win tickets to performances presented by both the Wachholz College Center and Glacier Symphony.

“We love bringing the community together for this event and giving everyone a chance to see some of the amazing shows we have booked for next season,” said WCC Director Matt Laughlin. “We’re also thrilled to bring back local favorites, 20 Grand, to perform in the O’Shaughnessy. We hope to see the community come out to enjoy a free, fun evening together with us on June 18.”

20 Grand is a high-energy, nine-piece funk band known for infectious grooves and dynamic live shows. With influences rooted in hip-hop, jazz and soul, the band has spent over a decade performing at festivals, weddings and events across the country. Their sound blends freestyle rap, layered horns and powerhouse vocals with a socially conscious vibe.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the outdoor concert.

For more information, visit wccmt.org or contact the ticket office at 406-756-1400.

The above content is sponsored by Flathead Valley Community College. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].