Hohman a Woman of Integrity

This letter is in support of Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. She has served faithfully in our County for the past 30 years, in different departments, which means she knows her way around the county complex and is well respected. She is supported by Paula Robinson, former Clerk and Recorder during the time I served as County Commissioner. Paula is also her campaign Treasurer. I know Cheryl to be a woman of faith and of integrity and she has an excellent work ethic and works well with others which are just a few requirements for a job of this importance. I respect anyone that puts their name forward to run for office in local politics and I fully support Cheryl. You can look her up and follow her on FB. This primary election will be held June 2, be sure to vote.

Gary Hall

Columbia Falls