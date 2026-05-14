Bomani Jones on Jordan, LeBron, Politics, and Why Sports Are Never Just Sports

In this new episode Maury sits down with the brilliant ‪@righttimebomani‬ to explore the powerful intersection of sports and culture.

The conversation serves as a moving tribute to Maury’s father, the legendary Shirley Povich, a titan of sports journalism who utilized his iconic column to challenge the status quo and break social barriers.

Together, Maury and Bomani bridge the gap between legacy media and today’s digital explosion, diving into the Jordan vs Lebron GOAT debate, the massive impact of Stephen A Smith on modern sports commentary.

Bomani shares his candid perspective on the reality of having his shows cancelled at ESPN and what it takes to maintain an independent voice in a corporate landscape.

They break down the obsession over fantasy football, how influencer’s have become the new “sports journalists” and what shocked Bomani the most, when it came to the 50 Cent produced, ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’.

To keep up with more of Bomani’s sharp insights and unfiltered commentary, be sure to check out his latest work on ‘The Right Time with Bomani Jones’.

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Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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