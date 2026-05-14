Breaking Bad, Billions & The Wire: David Costabile talks about his TV Career

David Costabile joins Maury to talk Breaking Bad, Billions, The Wire and what it was really like meeting Bryan Cranston for the first time.

From stepping onto the set of Breaking Bad and completely fanning out when he met Bryan Cranston, to the sleepless nights as a new dad that helped inspire the chaotic energy behind Wags on Billions, David Costabile reveals how some of his most unforgettable moments on screen were born.

He also reflects on playing a journalist on The Wire, swaps a few golf secrets with Maury, and shares what it was like stepping onto the set of Lincoln alongside the legendary Daniel Day-Lewis.

The Results Are In….this is a conversation packed with EPIC stories from some of television’s most iconic shows. 🎙️

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Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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