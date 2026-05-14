Dr. Al Olszewski for Congress

Let’s elect the only candidate in the western congressional district with legislative experience. He has extensive knowledge of the issues affecting his fellow Montanans, including the water compact, housing, natural resources and he has the techniques and solutions to solve these issues and problems. He’s a family man with integrity and faith. Let’s elect Dr. Al Olszewski.
Reed Darrow
Kalispell
Let’s elect the only candidate in the western congressional district with legislative experience. He has extensive knowledge of the issues affecting his fellow Montanans, including the water compact, housing, natural resources and he has the techniques and solutions to solve these issues and problems. He’s a family man with integrity and faith. Let’s elect Dr. Al Olszewski.